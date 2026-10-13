Arsenal join Liverpool, Real Madrid in Michael Olise chase

Arsenal are ready to enter the race for Michael Olise and rival Real Madrid and Liverpool, with a potential move dependent on his contract situation at Bayern Munich.

As reported by Fichajes, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, joining Real Madrid and Liverpool as serious suitors. A move would hinge on complications in Olise’s contract talks at Bayern, especially if a release clause emerges.

As has been the case during his two seasons at the club, Olise has made a blistering start to the current campaign, registering 12 goals and assists in eight games across all competitions. Since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in 2024, the Frenchman has registered impressive numbers across all competitions.

He is considered one of the premium attacking players on the market, so the widespread interest from top-level clubs is hardly surprising.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to step up their interest, and Liverpool also remain serious suitors. The latter’s interest is particularly intriguing, given that Bayern Munich remain linked with Florian Wirtz. Any move for the German star could depend on what happens with Olise’s future.

Why Arsenal are pursuing Olise

Arsenal are in the market for a marquee attacking signing, and Olise represents one of the most compelling options available. His versatility on the right wing and as an attacking midfielder aligns with Mikel Arteta’s flexible attacking system, offering a complement to Bukayo Saka’s strengths on the same flank.

Arsenal’s challenge is not financial but competitive: Liverpool and Real Madrid, particularly the latter, hold stronger cards. A release clause would create a direct negotiating pathway for Arsenal and rival suitors.

Bayern chief’s hands-off warning over Olise

Bayern president Herbert Hainer has warned potential suitors against pursuing Olise, with his comments to Sky Sports strongly suggesting that the Bavarian club have no reason or intention to sell the Frenchman. He specifically mentioned Real Madrid in his hands-off warning and stated that the club want to extend the player’s contract.

However, if reports about a possible release clause prove accurate, there could be a straightforward route for clubs to make their move. Financially, this could become a significant deal in the transfer market, although only a handful of clubs, including Arsenal, may be in a position to complete it.