Cristhian Mosquera is a target for Barcelona despite competition and a lack of clarity from Arsenal on their stance on the defender.

As reported by Fichajes, Barcelona are targeting a move for Cristhian Mosquera ahead of January, but face intense competition from multiple clubs. The Spanish defender could carry a significant asking price, and even then, Arsenal are unclear on their stance on the defender ahead of the winter window.

Cristhian Mosquera was reportedly signed for a paltry sum of €15 million last summer when Arsenal pounced on an opportunity due to his situation with Valencia at the time. The young defender has been a solid addition, adding depth to the central defensive positions as well as playing right-back on occasions, as the Gunners won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

Mosquera’s time at the club has been called into doubt, following the options that Mikel Arteta has ahead of the Spanish defender. The summer arrival of Ezri Konsa further restricts the Spaniard’s game time, although the manager continues to regard him as a key star in his side.

Despite his position as a secondary defender, Mosquera did make 35 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, and this season his game time has been hampered by injuries. However, when fit, he is a reliable presence at the back, able to play both centre-back positions, while his ability to also play out wide has attracted considerable interest, including from Inter Milan.

Barcelona chasing Cristhian Mosquera?

Barcelona are now set to target a move for Mosquera as they are seeking a new defender to partner up with Pau Cubarsi at the back. The young Spaniard may not be considered at the level of a key starter for the Catalan giants, although he could become one in the near future and prove himself to be a big investment at this moment.

There are links with Luka Vuskovic, while other names have surfaced on their shortlist, including Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez. Mosquera may not come cheap, even though the Spaniard cost Arsenal only around €15 million. The report states he could carry an asking price nearing the €50 million mark.

Whether Barcelona are in a position to pay as much remains the question, as there is plenty of competition in the market for the Arsenal defender. Benfica and Fenerbahce are in the mix, while Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are also ready to consider him as a potential option. Beyond the competition, the key issue for everyone, including Barcelona, is Arsenal’s stance on a January sale, which remains unclear.