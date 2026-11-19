Barcelona are looking to beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion defensive sensation Luka Vuskovic.

Barcelona have renewed their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion defender Luka Vuskovic, making fresh contact to sign the 19-year-old Croatian international. According to a report by TEAMtalk, the Catalan giants are among the most serious contenders for the player, who has attracted attention from several European heavyweights following his impressive start at his new club.

Vuskovic joined Brighton from Tottenham in July 2026 in a deal worth £46 million, potentially rising to £50 million with add-ons. He signed a five-year contract until 2031, with the Seagulls also holding an option to extend his stay by another year.

The Croat has quickly established himself as a key figure under Fabian Hurzeler, starting every Premier League fixture this season. His performances have highlighted his aerial ability, physical presence and composure in possession, building on the reputation he developed during his loan spell at Hamburg last season.

European giants to battle for Luka Vuskovic’s signature

Barcelona are keen to strengthen their central defence and want a young partner for Pau Cubarsi, reinforcing their defensive rebuild. Although the Spanish club would ideally prefer a left-footed defender, Vuskovic’s ability to operate on either side makes him an appealing option. His age and potential also fit their plans for the future.

However, the Catalan giants face significant competition. Liverpool and Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation, while Bayern Munich have shown interest.

Liverpool are considering long-term defensive options amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, whose contracts are approaching their end. Vuskovic’s increasing Premier League experience and potential make him an attractive candidate.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are always looking to secure elite young talent. With Antonio Rudiger entering the latter stages of his career, the Croatian defender could eventually provide a long-term solution for the central defensive unit.

Despite the growing interest, Brighton are unlikely to consider selling Vuskovic during the January transfer window. They invested heavily to bring him to the Amex Stadium and have little reason to part ways with a defender who has become an important part of their plans. The Seagulls are also pushing for a place in the Champions League positions.

The summer of 2027 represents a more realistic opportunity for interested clubs. Brighton have no release clause to contend with and are expected to demand a substantial fee, potentially well above the £50 million they agreed to pay Tottenham in the summer transfer window.