Inter Milan are preparing for a defensive rebuild next summer and have identified Arsenal centre-back Cristhian Mosquera as one of their leading targets.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Cristhian Mosquera’s lack of regular game time has piqued the attention of Inter Milan.

The 22-year-old joined Arsenal from Valencia in 2025 for an initial £13million plus add-ons and signed a contract running until 2030. He made 30 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League during his first season in England, but his opportunities have diminished significantly this campaign.

Mosquera has played fewer than 400 minutes so far, with only a couple of Premier League starts. Competition from William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and summer arrival Ezri Konsa has pushed him down the defensive pecking order. That situation has revived Inter’s interest in a player they had already monitored before his move to north London.

Why Inter see Mosquera as a long-term solution

Inter’s attraction to Mosquera is largely based on his versatility as at 6ft 3in, the Spaniard possesses the physical profile required for Serie A while being comfortable in both a back three and back four. His ability to cover at right-back further increases his value.

For Inter, that flexibility could be particularly useful during a defensive transition. The Serie A champions believe Mosquera has the athleticism and technical quality to adapt quickly and eventually become an important part of their back line.

A January transfer is unlikely, however. Arsenal have no reason to weaken their defensive depth midway through the campaign, while Inter spent heavily during the previous transfer window and are not expected to make another major investment unless an exceptional opportunity emerges. The Nerazzurri’s preference is therefore to revisit the situation in summer 2027.

Arsenal hold the advantage as competition grows

Arsenal’s position is strengthened by Mosquera’s long-term contract and his value as reliable squad depth. His future will largely depend on how frequently Mikel Arteta uses him during the remainder of the season.

Inter will also face competition. Premier League clubs are monitoring the defender, while Benfica have maintained long-standing interest. Fenerbahce and Saudi Arabian sides Al Nassr and Al Hilal are also understood to be watching his situation. For Arsenal, that interest could eventually create a sizeable market for a player they signed only 18 months ago. But unless Mosquera’s lack of regular football continues to affect his development, there is little urgency to sell.

Inter’s interest is logical because Mosquera offers genuine positional flexibility without sacrificing physical presence. He could play in a back three, operate in a conventional four-man defence or cover at right-back, giving Inter several tactical options.

For Arsenal, however, selling him would only make sense if they believe his pathway to regular football has genuinely disappeared. Saliba and Gabriel remain the established pairing, while Konsa’s arrival has made competition even tougher. Mosquera therefore needs meaningful minutes before the summer to demonstrate that he can challenge for a starting role.

If that does not happen, Inter could become an attractive destination. The Italian club can offer him a clearer route into a major defensive role, while Arsenal could potentially turn a £13m investment into a significantly larger fee.