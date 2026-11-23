Manchester City have no intention of parting ways with star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma despite his recent struggles.

Manchester City have no intention of allowing Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave despite his disappointing performances this season, with the club confident that the Italian goalkeeper can rediscover his best form.

According to Football Insider, City remain committed to the 27-year-old and are not considering a departure ahead of the January transfer window. Although his recent displays have attracted criticism, the club continue to view him as their first-choice goalkeeper under Enzo Maresca.

Donnarumma, recently linked with Real Madrid, has made four errors leading to goals for club and country since the start of the campaign, raising questions about his place in the starting XI. Some reports have suggested that City could consider moving him on in 2027 as they look to reshape their goalkeeping department, but their current stance indicates that he remains part of their plans.

Donnarumma will remain Manchester City’s first choice in goal

Maresca has also publicly backed the Italian despite his struggles. Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s 1-1 home draw against Fulham, the manager confirmed that he had discussed the goalkeeper’s mistakes with him but had no intention of dropping him.

Geronimo Rulli is now the alternative available to Maresca following James Trafford’s departure, but Donnarumma’s position as the club’s number one does not appear to be under immediate threat. The two-time Yashin Trophy winner is expected to have the opportunity to work through his difficult spell and regain the consistency that made him one of Europe’s leading goalkeepers.

Despite the sharp decline (save percentage down from 72.9% to 65.8%) goals conceded per 90 increased from 0.85 to 1.3, City’s public backing suggests they view the downturn as temporary rather than structural. His expected goals prevented figure has dropped from 0.16 to 0.02, while his clean sheets per 90 minutes have also declined from 0.44 to 0.30.

Despite those concerning numbers, City are prepared to remain patient with their goalkeeper. Maresca’s continued backing and the club’s confidence in his ability suggest that Donnarumma will have time to turn his season around.