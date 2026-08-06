Manchester City reach verbal agreement to sign Geronimo Rulli

Manchester City are closing in on signing 34-year-old Marseille shot-stopper Geronimo Rulli.

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Marseille to sign experienced goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, with the Argentine international also giving his approval to the move.

According to an update by reputed French journalist Santi Aouna, Manchester City and Marseille have agreed the framework of a deal for Rulli, with only a few details involving the veteran goalkeeper’s agents still to be finalised before the transfer can be completed.

The 34-year-old is understood to have already given the green light to the move, paving the way for him to head to the Etihad ahead of the new campaign. City’s pursuit of the veteran goalkeeper came as they started preparing for the departure of James Trafford.

The English shot-stopper has joined Leeds United after growing frustrated during his short second spell with Manchester City. Trafford initially arrived with hopes of becoming City’s long-term first-choice goalkeeper. However, those plans changed following the late arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who quickly established himself as the club’s undisputed No. 1.

That left Trafford with limited opportunities, and the English international has now left the club again to seek regular game time elsewhere. That will create a domino effect at Leeds United, with Lucas Perri on the verge of joining Torino.

Geronimo Rulli set to replace James Trafford at Manchester City

Meanwhile, with James Trafford leaving, Manchester City have swiftly identified an experienced replacement to provide dependable cover for Donnarumma throughout what promises to be another demanding season.

The Argentine goalkeeper enjoyed a solid campaign with Marseille last season, featuring in 29 Ligue 1 matches. He conceded 34 goals while registering eight clean sheets. Rulli’s vast experience at club and international level is what attracts City, as they seek a reliable deputy.

The move would give the veteran shot-stopper a different challenge and the opportunity to experience the Premier League. Although the agreement is not yet completely finalised, negotiations are said to be progressing smoothly.

With Donnarumma firmly established as Manchester City’s first-choice goalkeeper, Rulli is set to arrive at the Etihad as an experienced and reliable backup, strengthening the Premier League club’s depth between the posts ahead of another busy campaign across domestic and European competitions.