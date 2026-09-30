Real Madrid best-placed to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma if he leaves Manchester City

Real Madrid would be among the leading contenders for Gianluigi Donnarumma should Manchester City’s financial case ultimately trigger a major squad exodus.

According to TEAMtalk, a move away from Manchester City may be on the cards for Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper is one of several City stars whose futures could attract serious attention if the club face severe sporting or financial sanctions, although there is currently no indication that he is preparing to leave.

City continue to maintain their innocence and intend to challenge the guilty verdict relating to 115 Premier League charges. Any punishment remains unresolved. The 27-year-old only joined City from Paris Saint-Germain last September for around £26 million, arriving with the reputation of an elite European goalkeeper.

His situation would therefore be particularly intriguing if relegation or other major sanctions were imposed. Donnarumma has Champions League experience, international pedigree and is entering his prime years, meaning there would be no shortage of interest. Manchester United previously explored his situation in 2025 while searching for a replacement for Andre Onana, but his reported wage demands of approximately £330,000 per week proved prohibitive.

Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Inter Milan have all been linked with the former AC Milan goalkeeper at various stages, while a return to Italy has remained a possibility but Real Madrid could have an important advantage. Los Blancos are assessing their long-term goalkeeping options as Thibaut Courtois moves deeper into his career.

Explaining Real Madrid’s interest

Donnarumma’s experience at the highest level would make him an obvious candidate if the Spanish giants decide to make a major investment in the position. His physical presence and Champions League pedigree would also fit the demands of a club accustomed to competing for the biggest trophies. The financial picture, however, would be complicated.

The experienced goalkeeper’s salary is substantial, and City would have little incentive to sell cheaply unless circumstances forced their hand. Donnarumma to Real Madrid is one of those potential moves that makes more sense the longer you examine it.

Real Madrid do not simply need another goalkeeper; eventually, they will need someone capable of handling the pressure that comes with replacing an established No.1. Donnarumma has already lived through that kind of scrutiny at Milan, PSG and with Italy.

He would not be entering completely unfamiliar territory. The interesting part is City’s position. If there is no forced sale, this conversation probably goes nowhere. If there is, Real Madrid suddenly have a goalkeeper with elite experience potentially available at a more negotiable price.

For Donnarumma, too, the attraction would be obvious: regular involvement in the biggest competitions and the chance to become Madrid’s next long-term first choice. Much depends on what happens off the pitch at City.