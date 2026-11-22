Newcastle United may be powerless to stop 22-year-old English international Lewis Hall from leaving the club next year.

According to an update by Mick Brown on Football Insider, Liverpool and Manchester United interested in Lewis Hall. The two clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a left-back next year, and they have their sights set on the Newcastle United defender. However, the Magpies have “exhausted all of their options” to keep the 22-year-old at the club for the long haul.

Mick Brown said, “Newcastle have already done all they can to keep hold of Lewis Hall. They’ve stood by their stance that he is not for sale, put off interest from Man United in the summer, and then they’ve handed him a new long-term contract as well.”

“From their point of view, there’s not a lot more they can do to stop him leaving, but the problem is, it hasn’t really deterred any of the interest. It’s difficult for Newcastle, but if they struggle again this season, there is every chance Hall could move on despite their best efforts to ensure he would stick around.”

Lewis Hall and his meteoric rise

Lewis Hall has blossomed into one of the a world-class left-back since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea. The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 22-year-old on loan in August 2023 before completing a permanent deal worth £28 million twelve months later.

Hall has been a mainstay at the back for the Tyneside outfit in the last three seasons, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with four goals and nine assists. He has been impressive in the 2026/27 season thus far, scoring once and providing two assists in 14 outings thus far. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Lewis Hall reflects the urgent need to sign a left-back. Luke Shaw is now 32 and has spent much of the season injured. With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into the role of winger, the need to sign a top-class alternative to Shaw has accentuated.

As for Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas has entered the final 12 months of his contract and is likely to leave the Merseyside club as a free agent. With Milos Kerkez being inconsistent since arriving from Bournemouth and attracting widespread criticism, Liverpool must sign a top-class left-back to be his alternative.

Hall’s combination of youth, consistency, and high potential makes him a natural fit to replace either Shaw or Kerkez. However, Newcastle United proved tough negotiators despite Hall’s reported desire to leave, blocking a deal during the summer transfer window.

What next?

According to reports in the summer, Hall had an agreement in principle on personal terms with Manchester United. After Newcastle blocked a move, they moved quickly to tie the young defender to a new contract. However, with Newcastle “exhausting all options” to keep the Englishman, Liverpool and Manchester United have hope to land him.