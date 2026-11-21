Tottenham Hotspur will not entertain bids to sell Richarlison from Premier League clubs in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in Richarlison. Both Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a striker in January, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur attacker.

Per Pete O’Rourke, Tottenham are eager to part ways with the out-of-favour forward in the winter transfer window to recoup some money from his departure. However, the North London club would prefer to sell him to a club abroad instead of strengthening another Premier League club.

Richarlison and his time at Tottenham so far

Richarlison has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Everton in a deal worth £60 million in July 2022. The 29-year-old was among the most mercurial attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the North London club. However, poor form and fitness issues blighted his spell for the most part, though he showed solid form in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilian attacker featured regularly in the 2025/26 season and ended the campaign as Tottenham’s top scorer. He accumulated 12 goals and five assists in 43 outings across all competitions, making him a rare bright spot for the North London outfit during a turbulent year. However, after an outing of 68 minutes this term, he has been on the periphery after agitating for a summer move away from Tottenham.

What next?

Widespread reports towards the end of the English transfer window linked Richarlison with Everton, who also wanted to re-sign him last year before a deal did not materialise. The Toffees need depth in the advanced areas, as Thierno Barry is the only specialist centre-forward in David Moyes’s squad. Additionally, Richarlison can play on the left flank, thus adding to his appeal amid uncertainties surrounding Jack Grealish.

As for Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta faces an uncertain future at Selhurst Park, and the French striker is keen on joining Manchester United in the January transfer window. So, with Jorgen Strand Larsen and Eddie Nketiah struggling to remain prolific during their stints with Crystal Palace, the Eagles need an injection of productivity, with Richarlison a viable target.

However, Tottenham’s reluctance to entertain bids from Premier League clubs will force them to look elsewhere. Fortunately for the North London club, the Brazilian is courting interest from elsewhere, with recent reports linking him with Trabzonspor and Valencia, among others.