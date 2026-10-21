Jean-Philippe Mateta wants Manchester United move in January

Jean-Philippe Mateta is keen on joining Manchester United from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Manchester United will enter aim to sign a striker in the January transfer window. So, Jean-Philippe Mateta has emerged as a top option to bolster the position, with the 29-year-old Crystal Palace striker ready to embark on a new adventure next year.

Per talkSPORT, Mateta is pushing to join Manchester United, and his contract situation could force Crystal Palace to sanction a mid-season sale. The report adds that the Frenchman has “no inclination” to extend his contract, having entered the final nine months of his current deal.

How has Jean-Philippe Mateta fared at Crystal Palace?

Jean-Philippe Mateta has established himself as one of the most reliable strikers in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from FSV Mainz 05. The South London outfit initially signed the 29-year-old on loan in January 2021 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window. While the player made gradual progress to begin with, his fortunes transformed under the tutelage of Oliver Glasner.

The French international has made over 200 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far, chipping in with 62 goals and 14 assists. Despite being unsettled for large parts of the 2025/26 season, he managed an impressive tally of 16 goals and three assists in 50 outings. Meanwhile, Mateta’s situation remains unchanged, with several well-known clubs vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester United considered signing Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the club’s need for more quality and productivity in front of goal, as Joshua Zirkzee is not a prominent part of Michael Carrick’s plans.

Even when Benjamin Sesko has been unavailable, Carrick has preferred Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to be the Slovenian striker’s deputy up front. So, with Sesko struggling with persistent fitness issues in the early days of the 2026/27 season, Manchester United will rightly prioritise signing a striker, with Mateta an appealing option due to his physicality and poaching ability.

The 29-year-old Frenchman is already well-accustomed to the demands of Premier League football, and he should not take long to settle down at Old Trafford. Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition for his signature, as apart from Saudi clubs, recent reports have also linked him with Aston Villa and Tottenham. However, with the Crystal Palace striker open to moving to Old Trafford, the Red Devils are well-placed to land him.