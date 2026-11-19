Trabzonspor have revived their pursuit of Tottenham forward Richarlison, with the Turkish club already holding talks over a potential January move for the Brazilian.

The 29-year-old has emerged as Trabzonspor’s leading target as they look towards the Premier League for reinforcements. Club officials are reportedly conducting intensive transfer discussions in London and Manchester, with Richarlison now firmly at the centre of their plans. The opportunity has been created by the forward’s difficult situation in North London.

Richarlison has been excluded from Tottenham’s first-team plans and has spent recent months playing for the Under-21 side following a breakdown in his relationship with head coach Roberto De Zerbi. That situation could make Tottenham more receptive to a sale. Richarlison cost the club €58 million when he arrived from Everton four years ago, but according to Sabah via Sport Witness, his current valuation is reportedly around €15 million.

Turkish side sense a deal is possible

Trabzonspor’s interest is strengthened by Richarlison’s own desire to return to regular first-team football. The Brazilian is reportedly open to the move and keen to restart his career after failing to secure an exit during the summer.

Tottenham also have reasons to find a solution as the club are concerned that allowing the current situation to continue could create further complications, making a permanent transfer potentially attractive to both parties. Richarlison is not the only Premier League name being considered by Trabzonspor, with discussions also taking place over Mateo Kovacic, Yehor Yarmolyuk, and Virgil van Dijk.

The club have already assembled a squad containing several familiar Premier League figures, including Andre Onana, Stefan Savic, Fabinho, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Mohamed Salah, and Paul Onuachu. That recruitment strategy could help Trabzonspor convince Richarlison that a move to Turkey represents a serious opportunity rather than a step into the unknown.

A new year reset needed

Richarlison’s situation has reached the point where a January reset could benefit everyone. For the player, remaining outside Tottenham’s first-team picture offers little opportunity to rebuild his form or confidence. A move to Trabzonspor would at least provide the prospect of regular competitive football and a chance to re-establish himself.

For Tottenham, recouping even a fraction of the €58 million originally spent would be preferable to carrying an expensive asset who is not being used. The reported €15 million valuation also suggests the club may have to accept a significant loss to bring the situation to an end.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, are taking a calculated gamble. If Richarlison can rediscover the form that once made him a Premier League regular, they could secure a proven forward for a relatively modest fee. The biggest question is therefore not whether the move makes sense, but whether Tottenham and Trabzonspor can agree on the price.