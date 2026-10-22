Trabzonspor eyeing bargain summer move for Virgil van Dijk

Trabzonspor are eyeing a move for Virgil van Dijk if he leaves Liverpool next summer, with the experienced defender’s future still uncertain.

Trabzonspor are eyeing Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer if he leaves Liverpool next summer, according to Indykaila News on X. The experienced defender’s future remains uncertain, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2026/27 season.

Virgil van Dijk is reportedly a target for the Turkish side, who signed his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah during the summer. While the 35-year-old may prefer to continue at Anfield, Trabzonspor could emerge as a serious option if he departs. The club demonstrated its financial strength by offering Salah a lucrative deal and could follow suit with the Dutch defender.

The Dutchman has been one of the most influential signings in Liverpool’s history. Having arrived from Southampton in January 2018, the defender has made 384 appearances for the Reds and has earned 100 caps for the Netherlands. During his eight-year stay at Anfield, he has played a crucial role in their two Premier League title triumphs and Champions League success.

Liverpool are reportedly not planning to open contract talks with van Dijk until next year, mirroring their approach to his situation in 2025. The Merseyside club must weigh his on-pitch performances against significant wage commitments before offering fresh terms. They are expected to assess his form during the 2026/27 season before deciding his contract fate.

Trabzonspor to pursue Virgil van Dijk deal?

Despite turning 36 before the 2027/28 campaign begins, van Dijk continues to attract interest from elite sides. Juventus were reportedly monitoring him during the recent Nations League matches, while clubs such as Real Madrid and AC Milan have reportedly been linked with the defender in past transfer windows.

Trabzonspor are the latest club to enter the race to sign van Dijk, with the ambitious Turkish side eager to reunite him with former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah. The club demonstrated its financial strength by offering Salah a lucrative contract and could follow a similar approach with the eight-year Liverpool veteran, and sign him on a Bosman deal in the summer.

If Liverpool’s negotiations stall, Trabzonspor’s offer could prove decisive as van Dijk enters the closing chapter of his career. His priority remains Liverpool, but with no agreement yet in place and the contract deadline looming, alternatives will take on sharper focus in the coming months.