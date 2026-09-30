Real Madrid, AC Milan in transfer tussle to sign Virgil van Dijk

Real Madrid and AC Milan are keen on signing 35-year-old Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk in a Bosman move next summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Galatasaray and Inter Milan are also interested in Virgil van Dijk. All four European clubs are eager to reinforce their defensive units by signing an experienced centre-back next year, and they have set their sights on the Liverpool skipper.

Per Mundo Deportivo, van Dijk, who has entered the final 12 months of his deal with Liverpool, may not receive an offer for a new contract. The situation has compelled the four clubs to seek a bargain deal for the Dutchman.

Virgil van Dijk and his commanding Liverpool journey

Virgil van Dijk has been one of the world’s best players since joining Liverpool from Southampton in a deal worth £75 million in January 2018. The 35-year-old was arrived at Anfield with a burgeoning reputation of being an imposing centre-back, and he has made substantial progress in the last eight and a half years.

The Dutch defender has made 380 appearances for Liverpool thus far while contributing 36 goals and 16 assists. The veteran centre-back has been a rock at the back for the Merseyside outfit, excelling alongside multiple partners during his stint while succeeding Jordan Henderson as the club captain. However, the Netherlands international faces an future at Anfield due to his contract situation.

What next?

Real Madrid’s interest in Virgil van Dijk makes sense, with recent reports claiming Jose Mourinho is the driving force behind a possible move. At 35, the Liverpool captain will only be a short-term solution for Los Blancos, but, as an experienced leader, he fits the profile of player Mourinho targets. With Antonio Rudiger reportedly facing an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu, van Dijk can be a like-for-like replacement at the back.

As for AC Milan, Fikayo Tomori reportedly faces an uncertain future at San Siro, and recent reports suggest a departure may be on the cards next year. So, Ruben Amorim needs a commanding presence at the back, and van Dijk’s ability to dictate play with the ball at his feet while retaining solidity out of possession makes him an appealing target.

Meanwhile, Liverpool may not stand in the Dutch defender’s way, as recent reports have claimed that they want to sign Finn Jeltsch as the skipper’s successor. If contract talks remain non-existent, a move to a high-profile European club will be a matter of when not if.