AC Milan willing to wait till 2027 for Virgil van Dijk if summer move fails

AC Milan’s defensive planning could include one of the most experienced centre-backs in European football, with the Rossoneri assessing options for both the current summer window and the longer term.

The Serie A club are looking for leadership, authority and proven quality as they continue reshaping their squad. Liverpool, meanwhile, are entering another important transition. With managerial change again creating uncertainty at Anfield, the club are unlikely to welcome the idea of losing one of their most influential dressing-room figures during the same period.

Virgil van Dijk remains on AC Milan’s radar, although a summer deal appears difficult. According to Calciomercato, Liverpool still view the Dutch defender as a key player and would prefer to keep him for a season in which experience and stability could prove vital.

Milan are prepared to try for van Dijk as soon as possible, but they may also wait until 2027, when the defender could become available without a contract. By that stage, the Dutchman would be 36, but the Italian heavyweights still believe his leadership and defensive intelligence could be valuable.

Why van Dijk still appeals to AC Milan despite his age

From a tactical perspective, Virgil van Dijk offers qualities that do not disappear quickly with age. His positioning, aerial dominance, passing range and ability to organise a defensive line remain elite-level traits.

For AC Milan, he would bring immediate authority to the backline. Even if he is no longer at his physical peak, his reading of the game and calmness under pressure could help stabilise a team competing across Serie A and Europe.

The key question is timing. A summer move would be difficult because Liverpool still need him. Waiting until 2027 could make the deal financially easier, but Milan would also be signing a player entering the final stage of his career.

Should AC Milan wait for van Dijk?

As a short-term leadership signing, Van Dijk makes sense. But Milan must be realistic. Waiting until 2027 may reduce the cost, yet it also increases the age-related risk. If the financial terms are sensible, he could still be a smart addition, but only as part of a wider defensive plan, not the centrepiece of it.