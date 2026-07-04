Liverpool poised to consider Virgil van Dijk sale this summer

Liverpool may entertain bids to part ways with 34-year-old Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, AC Milan, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray are interested in Virgil van Dijk. The update has revealed that three clubs have received a shot in the arm in the battle for the Liverpool captain’s signature, as the Reds no longer consider the 34-year-old long-serving defender “untouchable” and are ready to “assess any serious offers” for him in the ongoing transfer window.

Virgil van Dijk and his Liverpool lore

Virgil van Dijk has been one of the world’s best players since joining Liverpool from Southampton in a deal worth £75 million in January 2018. The Dutchman was already a highly-rated centre-back before he arrived at Anfield, and he has made significant progress in the last eight and a half years.

The 34-year-old has made over 350 appearances for Liverpool thus far while contributing 36 goals and 16 assists. The veteran centre-back has been a rock at the back for the Merseyside outfit, excelling alongside multiple partners in the last eight and a half years, and he has succeeded Jordan Henderson as the club captain in recent years. However, his long-term future at Anfield has become uncertain after an underwhelming campaign.

What next?

Fenerbahce’s continued interest is surprising, as they have reached an agreement to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City. The Dutch defender’s arrival has beefed up the club’s central defensive unit, as he will likely start alongside captain Milan Skriniar at the heart of the defence, with the squad also having eight other central defenders.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray’s links with Virgil van Dijk make sense. Davinson Sanchez is the only reliable centre-back in Okan Buruk’s squad, and the 52-year-old wants a long-term central defensive partner for the Colombian international. So, van Dijk can be a solid short-term solution for Galatasaray.

As for AC Milan, Fikayo Tomori reportedly faces an uncertain future at San Siro, and recent reports suggest a summer departure may be on the cards. The Englishman’s natural replacement in the squad will be van Dijk, as he has the technical ability to

Meanwhile, irrespective of van Dijk’s future at the Merseyside outfit, Liverpool must sign a centre-back in the summer transfer window. The Reds have lost Ibrahima Konate as a free agent, and the Dutchman’s advancing age and regressing ability leave Andoni Iraola short of quality options for the central defensive unit.