Liverpool not planning contract talks with Virgil van Dijk until next year

Liverpool are not looking to hold any contract renewal talks with Virgil van Dijk until next year.

Liverpool will not hold contract renewal talks with Virgil van Dijk before April, according to a report by Football Insider. The Dutch defender’s current contract expires in 2027, meaning he could leave the Merseyside club as a free agent at the end of the season if no agreement is reached.

However, the Reds are expected to follow a similar approach to the one used during the veteran defender’s previous renewal. Liverpool delayed discussions with van Dijk in 2025 before eventually reaching an agreement shortly before the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah followed the same path, with both senior figures putting pen to paper on two-year deals after months of speculation about their futures. This year, the club are preparing for another period of uncertainty, with a decision over the 96-cap Netherlands international’s future not expected before April at the earliest.

The 35-year-old remains an important part of Andoni Iraola’s starting XI, but Liverpool’s long-term plans for their defence have cast doubt on whether the veteran centre-back will receive another contract. The Reds are already in the market to look for a potential replacement, which signals they are prepared to move on or at least start phasing him out.

Van Dijk’s future won’t be decided until next summer

Earlier this year, Liverpool had reportedly considered allowing van Dijk to leave as a free agent after the end of the season as part of a defensive rebuild. However, the Dutchman’s role and performances under Iraola’s management have prompted a reconsideration.

The Liverpool captain’s performances throughout the current campaign are therefore likely to play a major role in determining what happens next. Van Dijk has been one of the most influential players of Liverpool’s modern era since arriving from Southampton at the start of 2018.

He has made 378 appearances for the club and contributed 52 goals during an eight-year spell at Anfield. During his time on Merseyside, van Dijk has helped the club win two Premier League titles and the Champions League, alongside several other major honours.

However, at 35, the Netherlands international is entering the latter stage of his career, and the club must decide whether another commitment fits their plans for rebuilding the defence. For now, van Dijk’s future remains on hold. His performances over the coming months will determine whether the Reds commit to a new deal.