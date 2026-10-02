Juventus run rule over Virgil van Dijk in UEFA Nations League

Juventus may look to sign 35-year-old Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk in a bargain move from Liverpool next summer.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Juventus dispatched a scout to watch Virgil van Dijk in action for the Netherlands against Germany in the ongoing international break. The Oranje faced Germany in the game in question, with the Liverpool skipper doing well to restrict the Germans.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, van Dijk has been a target for Juventus since the summer, and the scout who watched him against Germany is close to Luciano Spalletti. So, following the scouting trip, the Dutchman has emerged on the Serie A club’s shortlist of centre-back targets.

Virgil van Dijk and his Liverpool legacy

Virgil van Dijk has blossomed into one of the world’s best players since joining Liverpool from Southampton in a deal worth £75 million in January 2018. The 35-year-old was a promising centre-back with a burgeoning reputation of being an imposing defender, and he has lived up to the expectations placed on him eight and a half years ago.

The Dutch defender has made 380 appearances for Liverpool thus far while contributing 36 goals and 16 assists. The veteran centre-back has been a rock at the back for the Merseyside outfit, excelling alongside every partner during his stint while succeeding Jordan Henderson as the club captain. However, the Netherlands international faces an future at Anfield after entering the final 12 months of his contract.

What next?

Juventus’s long-standing interest in Virgil van Dijk is understandable. The Serie A giants are combing the market for a centre-back amid uncertainties surrounding Gleison Bremer’s long-term future. The Brazilian defender has been a target for Premier League clubs, with Liverpool also showing interest in him in the summer transfer window.

Bremer’s departure will prompt Juventus to pursue a centre-back next year, and Juventus has identified van Dijk as a central target. While at 35, the Dutchman is in the twilight of his career, his leadership and experience can provide short-term stability to the Serie A club’s backline.

Meanwhile, Juventus may not be alone in the race to sign van Dijk, as recent reports have linked him with AC Milan and Real Madrid. A move to Juventus will thus be contingent on how his contract situation at Liverpool evolves, coupled with moves from his prospective suitors.