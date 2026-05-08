Liverpool above all in race to sign Gleison Bremer, deal difficult

Liverpool will reportedly look to sign 29-year-old Brazilian international Gleison Bremer from Serie A club Juventus in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Gleison Bremer is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season and have set their sights on the 28-year-old Juventus defender.

The South American defender has a release clause worth €58 million in his contract with Juventus, taking his future out of the Serie A club’s hands. However, a summer move may not materialise, as Bremer is happy at the Allianz Stadium and does not want to depart Turin anytime soon.

How has Gleison Bremer fared at Juventus?

Gleison Bremer has been one of the most reliable defenders in Serie A for nearly a decade. The 28-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil before arriving in Europe by joining Torino in July 2018. The 29-year-old spent four years at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino before moving across Turin by joining Juventus in July 2022.

While Bremer has made considerable progress during his spell with Juventus, fitness issues have plagued him in recent years. The Brazilian international has made over 100 appearances for the Bianconeri thus far, chipping in with 12 goals and five assists. Meanwhile, his progress piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Gleison Bremer has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest makes sense, even though Jeremy Jacquet will arrive at Anfield from Stade Rennais ahead of the 2026/27 season. Ibrahima Konate has yet to sign a new contract with the Merseyside club, although recent reports have suggested that a renewal is on the cards.

More importantly, Virgil van Dijk is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, Joe Gomez’s long-term future is uncertain, and a summer departure is on the cards for the Englishman. Several candidates have thus emerged on Liverpool’s wishlist, with Bremer also a viable target.

While Bremer’s release clause of €58 million makes him an appealing target for Liverpool, convincing him to leave Juventus will be a tall order. With the 29-year-old Brazilian international happy at the Serie A club, it will be surprising to see him move to Anfield in the coming months.