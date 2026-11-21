Real Madrid have big concerns about JJ Gabriel’s entourage, specifically his father, as they do not want outside interference with the teenager’s development.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Real Madrid are yet to finalise a deal for JJ Gabriel pending FIFA approval, but they are already concerned about his entourage. The teenager’s father is considered a big issue, and Los Blancos do not want outside interference when it comes to the player’s footballing development.

JJ Gabriel stirred up a storm earlier this season when he asked Manchester United to release him from his contract. The Red Devils were planning on offering him a new deal and a good enough pathway into the first team, but the player and his entourage had already made their minds up about an exit.

The manner of his conduct has attracted plenty of criticism from the media and pundits, and Manchester United tried in vain to keep hold of the talent. The report of an imminent exit already brought plenty of teams to the fore, as JJ Gabriel rejected overtures from Chelsea, as per reports.

Bayern Munich held talks, while other teams like Barcelona were linked with the 16-year-old Manchester United wonderkid over a potential move. However, JJ Gabriel has reached an agreement with Real Madrid to make the move in 2027, with the Spanish giants set to pay a modest compensation sum of €360,000 to Manchester United.

Real Madrid have JJ Gabriel concerns

The move is still pending FIFA approval due to the teenager’s age as well as other regulatory factors. In light of his agreement with Real Madrid, the teenager did make the best of the occasion with a flashy video as well as some massive media coverage around him, which has again raised concerns while inviting criticism.

While the Merengues await FIFA’s approval, there are some concerns raised at Real Madrid about JJ Gabriel’s entourage, particularly his father, Joe O’Cearuill. The former Irish international did play a role in his exit from Manchester United, amid rumours stating that he tended to interfere with how his development at the club went.

Real Madrid does not want Joe O’Cearuill to interfere with JJ Gabriel’s footballing development once he arrives at the club. They will use Ali Barat’s management as a measure to keep the player’s entourage away from matters related to the club. Only time will tell whether they can keep the father away from footballing matters, as they do not want a repeat of the situation with Manchester United.