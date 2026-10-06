JJ Gabriel snubs Chelsea move, wants European switch

JJ Gabriel has snubbed an approach from Chelsea as the controversial Manchester United youngster seeks a move to Europe.

Manchester United continue to deal with the Gabriel situation, with the 16-year-old now appearing likely to join a European club away from the Red Devils. According to TEAMtalk, Gabriel has reportedly turned down an approach from Chelsea, who had been keen to sign him, as his future appears to lie with one of Europe’s giants. Barcelona is seen as his preferred destination.

Manchester United were recently rocked by Gabriel’s request to cancel his registration and allow him to leave the club. The Red Devils had long-term plans to develop him through the youth system and into the first-team squad, and he was expected to feature in the EFL Cup tie with Brighton & Hove Albion before the news emerged.

The precise reason for Gabriel’s exit remains unclear; speculation suggests he and his family believe Manchester United’s development pathway does not align with their long-term ambitions for the 16-year-old, which has opened the door for several major clubs to register their interest.

Since Gabriel’s desire to leave became clear, super-agent Ali Barat has taken over as his representative, signalling a major move ahead. Before this shift, Chelsea and Barcelona had already been linked, though at the time he was expected to stay at Manchester United for the long term.

JJ Gabriel snubs Chelsea

Manchester United are still not giving up on the Gabriel situation, though their resistance appears futile. Chelsea have reportedly been rejected by the youngster, a blow for the West London club, which had hoped to bring him in from a domestic rival.

Gabriel now reportedly prefers a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Barcelona seen as a preferred option in some reports. The 16-year-old can hold an EU passport, which may allow him to avoid some of the restrictions that would otherwise apply in the UK and could make a continental move possible.

Barcelona are one of the clubs reportedly interested, although others are also in the mix and expected to make their interest known. Barcelona’s appeal lies partly in its stature as one of Europe’s elite clubs and partly in the administrative advantage Gabriel’s EU passport affords him in a continental move.