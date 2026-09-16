Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea vying for JJ Gabriel

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Chelsea are keen on signing 15-year-old Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel.

According to a report by The Athletic, JJ Gabriel has informed Manchester United that he wants to leave as a free agent, handing in a “letter of de-registration” to the Premier League club. The 15-year-old is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, while Premier League clubs are also alert to his availability.

Who is JJ Gabriel?

JJ Gabriel is the latest promising Manchester United academy prospect to rise in prominence. The teenage sensation passed through the academies at Arsenal, Chelsea, and West Ham United before joining Manchester United as an 11-year-old in 2022. Since then, he has rapidly risen through the ranks at the club, already establishing a foothold in their reserve side.

The English youth international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 26 goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances. He has carried that form into the new campaign, having amassed five goals and two assists in only three outings thus far, including a hat-trick in the UEFA Youth League clash with Sabah last week. However, the youngster’s spell with Manchester United may end soon.

The best clubs waging battle for his signature

Per TEAMtalk, the 15-year-old is a target for Chelsea, with the West London club eager to re-sign him if he leaves Manchester United as a free agent. The interest makes sense, considering the Blues have made it a habit to sign the world’s best young prospects whenever the opportunities present themselves. Some of them, including Estevao Willian, have already become regulars in their senior setup.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s interest in JJ Gabriel is understandable. While an immediate pathway to the senior squad is unlikely, the Catalan giants are eager to sign a striker who can serve them for over a decade. The teenage prospect’s ability to play on the left flank adds to his appeal, as he can compete with Anthony Gordon for a place on the wing.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues hold a long-standing interest in the Manchester United prodigy. Under Florentino Perez, the Merengues have focused on signing young prospects who can pass through the academy and break into the first-team setup to smoothen transitions from one generation to the next. Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes have been success stories of this outlook.

However, a quicker pathway at one of the top European clubs interested in him compared to Manchester United will be a tall order. The Red Devils constantly hand minutes to their academy prospects, with Shea Lacey and Harry Amass featuring against Sabah in the UEFA Champions League last week. So, the English youth international’s push for a departure is perplexing.

Nevertheless, the news has piqued the attention of almost every top club, with a report by The Sun suggesting interest from Manchester City. Moving abroad will not be an issue for Gabriel, as he has a European passport.