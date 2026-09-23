JJ Gabriel wants Barcelona move amid Manchester United exit links

Wantaway Manchester United prodigy JJ Gabriel is keen on joining Barcelona amid his links with other European bigwigs.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen on signing JJ Gabriel. The teenage sensation is ready to cut ties with Manchester United to embark on a new adventure instead of signing scholarship terms with the Premier League club.

JJ Gabriel and his situation

JJ Gabriel is the latest promising Manchester United academy prospect to become a household name. The 15-year-old initially passed through the academies at Arsenal, Chelsea, and West Ham United before joining Manchester United in 2022. Since then, he has rapidly risen through the ranks at the club and has already become a regular for the under-21 side.

The English youth international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 26 goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances. He has carried that form into the new campaign, having amassed five goals and two assists in only three outings thus far, including a hat-trick in the UEFA Youth League clash with Sabah last week. His spell with Manchester United is now expected to end.

A new adventure beckons

Bayern Munich’s interest in the teenager aligns with their history of developing young talent from English academies, such as Jamal Musiala, who has become a first-team mainstay. The Bavarian giants are privy to market opportunities for promising prospects and could develop Gabriel as a long-term option in their attacking setup as a successor to Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s interest in JJ Gabriel makes sense from an academy perspective. While an immediate first-team pathway is unlikely, the Catalan giants want a young striker capable of developing into a long-term asset after choosing not to sign a like-for-like replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Gabriel’s ability to play on the left flank adds appeal, offering competition on that flank.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues have a long-standing interest in the Manchester United prodigy. They have opted for a methodical approach to academy recruitment, developing young signings who can transition to the first-team setup; Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior are among the success stories. If that does not materialise, Real Madrid can also make a handsome profit from their departures.

However, a quicker pathway at one of the top European clubs interested in him compared to Manchester United will be a tall order. The Red Devils regularly fast-track academy prospects into senior competition, with Shea Lacey and Harry Amass featuring against Sabah in the UEFA Champions League this term.

So, the English youth international’s push for an exit is perplexing. Nevertheless, Gabriel’s European passport removes visa barriers to an overseas move, with Barcelona his preferred destination.