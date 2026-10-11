JJ Gabriel holds fresh talks with Bayern Munich, deal not close

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have held fresh talks to sign Manchester United teenage sensation JJ Gabriel.

JJ Gabriel, Manchester United’s 16-year-old attacking midfielder and academy prospect, has held fresh talks with Bayern Munich as he weighs up his future at Old Trafford. However, a deal remains some way off, and Real Madrid and Barcelona are understood to be leading contenders for his signature. According to Florian Plettenberg, discussions have continued between Gabriel’s camp and the German champions, but Bayern have not made an offer to the player.

The Bavarian giants are yet to receive a commitment from the teenager, who is reportedly leaning towards a move to Spain. Gabriel’s future has become a major talking point after he recently requested the cancellation of his Manchester United registration, signalling his desire to leave Old Trafford.

Manchester United had planned to develop the attacking midfielder through their academy and eventually integrate him into the senior squad. However, speculation suggests the player’s family question whether that pathway matches their ambitions for his future.

The youngster was even expected to feature in United’s EFL Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion last month before news of his potential departure emerged, highlighting the club’s view of his potential. Super-agent Ali Barat has since taken over as his representative, adding another significant development to an increasingly complicated situation.

Manchester United remain determined to retain Gabriel, but their chances of convincing him to stay appear to be diminishing as interest from leading European clubs grows.

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Gabriel has a few roadblocks

Bayern Munich are among the sides keen to secure his signature. The attacking midfielder has delivered outstanding numbers at youth level, scoring 29 goals and providing four assists in 32 appearances for Manchester United’s Under-18s.

The teenager has also registered two goals and two assists in two outings for the Under-21s. His ability to operate in different attacking roles makes him an attractive long-term prospect for clubs looking to develop elite young talent.

However, Bayern face competition from Spain, where both Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly in stronger positions to secure his services. A January move is planned, subject to Gabriel obtaining a European passport. His representatives are pursuing a Cypriot passport, although alternative arrangements are reportedly being considered should that route prove unsuccessful.

For now, Bayern’s discussions represent an attempt to understand Gabriel’s intentions rather than evidence of an imminent agreement. Gabriel’s path to a European transfer rests on securing passport eligibility by the January transfer window, but with no offer from Bayern and the youngster seemingly favouring Spain, the German club still have significant ground to make up.