JJ Gabriel reaches agreement with Real Madrid for 2027 move

Manchester United teenage sensation JJ Gabriel has reached an agreement to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

JJ Gabriel has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid over a 2027 move. According to Sky Sports, the Spanish club are looking to finalise the move for the 16-year-old in January. Gabriel remains registered with Manchester United’s academy until the end of the season, but his tenure at the club is in jeopardy.

Real Madrid have moved ahead of several European heavyweights in the race to sign the highly rated English forward, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also having expressed an interest.

Gabriel has emerged as one of Manchester United’s most promising academy prospects, making his reported departure a considerable loss to the club’s development pipeline. However, the reported agreement represents a major step towards securing his signature, even though the transfer is not yet complete.

A potential move abroad could be facilitated by Gabriel’s eligibility for a European passport through his parents. FIFA regulations generally restrict international transfers of minors, but specific exemptions can apply to eligible players moving within Europe. Any deal would still need to comply with the relevant rules.

Manchester United, meanwhile, could explore legal options if Gabriel leaves, with reports previously suggesting that the club would consider legal action should a move materialise. However, that possibility is reportedly not a major concern for the teenager’s camp.

Why is JJ Gabriel leaving Manchester United?

Gabriel’s potential departure follows weeks of uncertainty over his development at Manchester United. The youngster and his representatives were keen for him to receive greater first-team involvement this season, but the club’s approach to his progression failed to satisfy their expectations.

His camp formally requested that his registration be cancelled in September, hoping to make him a free agent. United rejected the request and held discussions with Gabriel and his representatives in an attempt to persuade him to stay, but those efforts have not resolved the situation.

Gabriel has not featured for United since September, with his entourage, led by super-agent Ali Barat, working on a potential move ahead of the January transfer window. A move away from England is understood to appeal to both the player and his family.

If he does end up joining Real Madrid in January, it will be interesting to see if he joins the youth setup or ends up leaving on loan, as securing first-team football at Madrid right away won’t be easy given the kind of depth they have.