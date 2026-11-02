Real Madrid increasingly hopeful of beating Barcelona in JJ Gabriel race

Real Madrid are optimistic about beating Barcelona in the race to sign Manchester United’s teenage attacking sensation JJ Gabriel.

Real Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel ahead of January, as per a rpeort by TEAMtalk, with negotiations progressing faster than Barcelona’s rival bid. The Merengues believe they now hold a strong position to beat the Catalan club and several other European contenders to his signature.

Gabriel has been pushing for a United exit

Gabriel has not featured for Manchester United since September, when he requested to have his registration cancelled amid growing uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils rejected his request and subsequently held discussions with the teenager and his representatives in an attempt to convince him to stay. Those efforts have failed to change the situation, with the youngster’s camp now actively exploring alternative destinations.

The teenager’s entourage, led by super-agent Ali Barat, are working towards finding a new club for him in January, while a move away from England is understood to appeal to Gabriel and his family.

His expected departure would represent a significant setback for Manchester United, who are facing the prospect of losing one of the brightest talents to emerge from their academy pathway. The youngster is understood to have expected greater involvement with the first team this season, and the failure to meet those expectations has contributed to his desire to leave.

Real Madrid are confident about winning the race

Real Madrid and Barcelona have emerged as the leading contenders. Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have also held positive discussions with the player’s representatives.

Despite the competition, Real Madrid believe they have a strong chance of completing the deal. Sources in the Spanish capital have indicated that talks are progressing well, although important discussions remain before an agreement can be finalised.

Gabriel’s destination choice hinges on a credible first-team pathway, a point Real Madrid believe favours their academy infrastructure and loan partnerships, advantages Barcelona would struggle to match.

With Gabriel’s representatives targeting a January resolution, Los Blancos will hope to turn their positive negotiations into a deal and secure one of the most highly rated young prospects in European football.