JJ Gabriel closing in on Real Madrid move, Barcelona deal unlikely

Wantaway Manchester United attacking sensation JJ Gabriel is increasingly likely to join Real Madrid when he departs from Old Trafford next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been keen on signing JJ Gabriel. The teenage sensation is ready to call time on his stint with Manchester United, with a departure next year certain. However, Barcelona and PSG have fallen behind Real Madrid in the battle for his signature, with the former deciding against committing to the financial demands involved in the deal

JJ Gabriel and his situation

JJ Gabriel is the latest Manchester United academy prospect to rise in prominence, albeit for the wrong reasons lately. The 16-year-old initially represented the academies at Arsenal, Chelsea, and West Ham United before joining Manchester United in 2022. Since then, he has rapidly risen through the ranks at the club before becoming a regular for the under-21 side.

The English youth international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 26 goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances. He carried that form into the new campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists in three appearances this season, including a hat-trick in the UEFA Youth League clash with Sabah last week. However, his spell with Manchester United is now expected to end.

A new adventure beckons

Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the teenager aligns with their recent trend of pursuing bright young prospects who can ensure a smooth transition to the next generation. The acquisition of Dro Fernandez from Barcelona was a step in that direction, and Gabriel would offer a long-term attacking prospect for PSG. However, per SPORT, the youngster has rejected Les Parisiens, as he wants to move to Spain.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s interest in JJ Gabriel makes sense from an academy perspective. While an immediate first-team pathway is unlikely, the Catalan giants want a young striker capable of developing into a long-term asset after not signing a like-for-like replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Gabriel’s ability to play on the left flank adds to his appeal, offering competition at left wing with Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues have a long-standing interest in the Manchester United prodigy. Real Madrid pursue a methodical academy model, integrating young talent into the first team; Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior are among the success stories. Amid uncertainties surrounding the latter, Gabriel can be a long-term replacement. If that does not materialise, Real Madrid can make a handsome profit from his exit.

However, a quicker pathway at one of the top European clubs interested in him compared to Manchester United will be a tall order. The Red Devils regularly fast-track academy prospects into senior competition. Nevertheless, with Real Madrid now the resounding favourites for a deal, the writing is on the wall.