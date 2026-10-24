Real Madrid, PSG front-runners to sign JJ Gabriel

Real Madrid and PSG are leading the race for the services of Manchester United attacking sensation JJ Gabriel.

Manchester United academy prospect JJ Gabriel is expected to leave Old Trafford, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain leading the pursuit.

According to Football Insider, the two European giants are in contact with Gabriel’s representatives, with Real Madrid emerging as the favourites to secure the highly rated forward’s signature, while PSG remains firmly in the race and is working behind the scenes on a potential deal.

Barcelona were also considered a contender, but are now believed to have fallen behind their European rivals. Gabriel’s future at United has become increasingly uncertain in recent weeks, with reports suggesting he is unhappy with his treatment and the opportunities available to him at the club.

Gabriel looks set to leave Manchester United

Gabriel has yet to make a senior competitive appearance for Manchester United. The 16-year-old is understood to be seeking the cancellation of his registration to facilitate a move without a transfer fee. While the Red Devils are not willing to terminate his contract, they might still not be able to stand in his way.

The English youth international has established himself as one of United’s most exciting academy prospects, having scored 26 goals in the Under-18 Premier League. His performances have attracted considerable attention, making his potential departure a significant concern for the club.

United are reportedly disappointed with the situation, with the teenager’s demands understood to have caused frustration. The club would prefer to retain a player they rate highly, but his desire for a clearer pathway towards senior football has put his long-term future at Old Trafford in doubt.

Real Madrid and PSG already possess considerable attacking talent, meaning Gabriel would face competition for starting positions while continuing his development. Despite the growing expectation that he will depart, United have not completely given up hope.

The report suggests there remains around a 30 per cent chance the teenager could stay, and if Gabriel does leave, United are expected to receive around £300,000 in compensation rather than a substantial transfer fee, despite the forward’s reputation as one of their leading young talents.