Real Madrid looking to steal a march on Barcelona in JJ Gabriel race

Real Madrid are looking to leapfrog Barcelona in their pursuit of Manchester United teenage attacking sensation JJ Gabriel.

Real Madrid are pursuing Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel, hoping to steal a march on Barcelona for the 16-year-old’s signature, according to Fichajes. The Spanish giants believe their financial resources and contract proposals can convince the teenager to choose a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The English forward has become one of the most talked-about prospects in United’s academy after scoring 26 goals in the Under-18 Premier League. However, his long-term future at Old Trafford is increasingly uncertain, with the teenager reportedly seeking a departure because of concerns over his opportunities and development.

Gabriel’s situation has attracted interest from several European heavyweights, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, with Real Madrid now entering the race to compete directly with their Catalan rivals.

Barcelona are understood to be an attractive destination for Gabriel, presenting Real Madrid with a significant obstacle. Reports suggest the youngster would welcome the opportunity to continue his career at the Catalan club, meaning Madrid may need more than a lucrative financial package to change his mind.

Gabriel’s representatives are seeking a seven-figure annual salary. While no official figures have been confirmed, Real Madrid believe their financial strength could help them present a competitive proposal. Nevertheless, there is no confirmation that either Spanish club has submitted a formal offer or reached an agreement with the player.

Gabriel is ready to leave Old Trafford

Gabriel’s future became a big talking point when he recently requested the cancellation of his Manchester United registration, signalling his desire to leave Old Trafford. United had planned to develop the versatile attacker through their academy before eventually integrating him into the senior squad.

The youngster was expected to feature in United’s EFL Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion last month, underlining the club’s confidence in his potential. However, concerns within his family about his development pathway have raised doubts over whether he will remain at the club.

Super-agent Ali Barat has since taken over as Gabriel’s representative, adding another dimension to negotiations over his future. Manchester United remain determined to retain the teenager, although growing interest from Europe’s leading clubs could make their task increasingly difficult.

For Real Madrid, signing Gabriel would represent an opportunity to secure an elite young prospect before his reputation and market value increase. However, the club must also convince him that their development pathway offers the best route towards senior football. Negotiations are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks as Madrid, Barcelona, and other suitors press their cases.