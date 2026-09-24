Manchester United increasingly resigned to JJ Gabriel exit as de-registration request rejected

Manchester United’s hopes of keeping young prodigy JJ Gabriel are fading fast because of a complex situation, while his request for de-registration has been denied.

According to a report by Football Insider, the club’s denial of his request will not stop him from using a FIFA loophole that allows EU-passport holders to join European clubs once they turn 16 on October 6. The Red Devils have also denied a reques to de-register the player from their squads, but that too may not be enough to prevent a possible departure soon.

Gabriel can obtain an Irish passport through his father or a Cypriot passport through his mother, which permits him to bypass the de-registration requirement under FIFA rules. This mechanism allows him to move to a European club without Manchester United’s consent once he reaches 16; a critical weakness in the club’s position.

Manchester United are certainly concerned about losing Gabriel, but their de-registration denial offers little practical defence against the loophole.

Gabriel is a young prodigy coming through the Manchester United system, recognised for his performances in the U18 Premier League, where he scored 23 goals in as many games and won the Player of the League award at the age of 14. However, Gabriel has demanded an immediate exit from the club, a request that has upended United’s plans to secure his future.

Manchester United had earlier planned to secure his future at the club and name him in the matchday squad to face Brighton in the EFL Cup. Those plans have been shattered by his demand to leave, as the club scrambles behind the scenes to convince him to stay.

What next for JJ Gabriel?

With Manchester United seemingly powerless to retain Gabriel despite denying his de-registration request, several clubs are ready to move. Chief among them are Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the two Spanish giants seen as front-runners for Gabriel, according to reports.

Premier League clubs face regulatory barriers that prevent them from signing Gabriel in the near term, but European sides can exploit the EU-passport loophole if Manchester United release him.

Reports suggest Gabriel may prefer Barcelona, though Real Madrid remain equally interested and have not been ruled out. Gabriel’s departure appears imminent, with Barcelona and Real Madrid leading the pursuit.