Barcelona, Real Madrid better-placed than Chelsea in JJ Gabriel race

JJ Gabriel is increasingly likely to move abroad when he leaves Manchester United despite links with Chelsea and Manchester City.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are among the European heavyweights interested in JJ Gabriel, with the trio best-placed to beat Premier League bigwigs to his signature.

Pete O’Rourke said, “Of course you’ll have a host of Premier League clubs interested in JJ Gabriel as well. But it’ll be difficult for those Premier League clubs to try and land Gabriel. A move to Europe is the most likely destination for Gabriel. But look, he is a top talent, and it’ll be a huge loss to United if he does end up leaving.”

Who is JJ Gabriel?

JJ Gabriel is the latest promising Manchester United academy prospect to garner widespread praise. The teenage sensation passed through the academies at Arsenal, Chelsea, and West Ham United before joining Manchester United in 2022. Since then, he has rapidly risen through the ranks at the club, already establishing a foothold in their under-21 side.

The English youth international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 26 goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances. He has carried that form into the new campaign, having amassed five goals and two assists in only three outings thus far, including a hat-trick in the UEFA Youth League clash with Sabah last week. However, his spell with Manchester United is likely to end soon.

Top clubs battling for his signature

Chelsea’s bid to re-sign the 15-year-old mirrors their long-standing strategy of recruiting elite young prospects. The West London club has shown keen interest should he depart Manchester United as a free agent, having previously developed similar talent including Estevao Willian into senior regulars.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s interest in JJ Gabriel makes sense from an academy perspective. While an immediate first-team pathway is unlikely, the Catalan giants want a young striker capable of developing into a long-term asset. Gabriel’s ability to play on the left flank adds appeal, offering competition on that flank.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues hold a documented interest in the Manchester United prodigy. They have demonstrated a methodical approach to academy recruitment, developing young signings who can transition to the first-team setup.

However, a quicker pathway at one of the top European clubs interested in him compared to Manchester United will be a tall order. The Red Devils regularly fast-track academy prospects into senior competition, with Shea Lacey and Harry Amass featuring against Sabah in the UEFA Champions League last week. So, the English youth international’s push for an exit is perplexing. Nevertheless, Gabriel’s European passport removes visa barriers to an overseas move.