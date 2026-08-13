Manchester United working on JJ Gabriel agreement amid Chelsea, Real Madrid links

Manchester United are working hard to keep hold of prodigious talent JJ Gabriel amid heavy interest from clubs across Europe.

According to TEAMtalk, JJ Gabriel’s future is a key topic of discussion at Manchester United, with the club doing everything in their power to secure the youngster’s long-term future. Chelsea and Real Madrid are among a host of clubs showing significant interest in the 15-year-old wonderkid, but the Red Devils remain confident of keeping him at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

JJ Gabriel is one of the most highly rated players in the English youth system, with the promising attacker viewed as a player of immense potential. He recently became the youngest player to appear for Manchester United’s senior side, albeit in a pre-season friendly.

Last season, the teenage sensation excelled for the under-18s despite being only 15, making 26 appearances, scoring 26 goals and winning the Player of the Season award. Those numbers underline the teenager’s huge potential and explain why several clubs have been interested in him for some time.

Are Manchester United worried about Gabriel?

Several prestigious clubs are interested in signing JJ Gabriel before he commits his future to Manchester United. The young forward has attracted admiration from numerous teams, including several Premier League clubs. Chelsea are among those interested, according to the report by TEAMtalk, while there is also interest from clubs outside England.

Real Madrid are reportedly showing the strongest interest from outside England, while Manchester United were aware of Barcelona’s admiration as early as late 2025. The Red Devils are certainly concerned about the 15-year-old’s future, and they are working to reach an agreement over a scholarship contract, as well as a pre-contract agreement for professional terms.

Chelsea showing strongest interest

Chelsea’s strategy of recruiting and developing young talents at Cobham aligns with their interest in Gabriel, which reflects their broader policy of building through the academy. The pressure from the Blues could increase if they present a convincing development plan for the 15-year-old Manchester United wonderkid.

Manchester United will recognise how effective Chelsea have been at persuading young talents to join their project. Real Madrid have also made significant progress in developing young prospects, and given the stature of the club, they could represent an attractive option for Gabriel as he weighs his options.