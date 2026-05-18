Real Madrid line up JJ Gabriel swoop

Real Madrid are eyeing up a move for Manchester United talent JJ Gabriel following a raft of impressive and mature performances.

JJ Gabriel is only a 15-year-old wonderkid building his case at Manchester United, but he could be the subject of a big move even before he reaches the age to sign his first professional deal. As per Fichajes, Real Madrid are pushing to explore a move for the young centre-forward, while the Red Devils are expected to do all they can to keep hold of him for the long-term future.

JJ Gabriel has been in the news for his father’s comments comparing his son to established stars like Bukayo Saka. That came after the FA Youth Cup Final, which Manchester United lost to rivals Manchester City, although the young striker has been in the news more for his performances for the Red Devils, which is beginning to bring a few top teams towards exploring a move.

Real Madrid, who have been keeping tabs since last year, are now eager to push through and explore the idea of signing the young striker early in his career. The 15-year-old wonderkid still has some time before he is considered for a professional contract, and while rules in England prohibit players from leaving before they are 18.

Real Madrid considering JJ Gabriel move

Real Madrid have shown plenty of promise in developing young talents through their Castilla system, and they could eye JJ Gabriel to come through there. The above-mentioned age problem will likely see the club tie up a deal early so as to anticipate the young striker’s arrival in 2-3 years, but their pursuit is likely to fire up Manchester United.

Manchester United are expected to make efforts to keep hold of JJ Gabriel, but the lure of a club like Real Madrid will prove enticing for the player. The 15-year-old still has plenty of time to decide, but coming through the ranks of Real Madrid would be a bold step for the start of his senior career, although any move will depend on which club is able to offer a better pathway towards first-team football.

Who Is JJ Gabriel?

JJ Gabriel is a product of the Manchester United academy, with the player already making a big mark on proceedings with his displays. With 23 goals in the Under-18 Premier League in as many games, as well as three in the FA Youth Cup, he is one of the most prolific strikers in that age group.

Moreover, the 15-year-old is also playing in an age group much older than his own, which showcases his maturity and the growing importance placed on him by Manchester United. For the Red Devils, it will be vital to keep hold of a talent of this sort, as losing him to a giant like Real Madrid will not be a good sign, not only with regards to the player, but also for other talents blossoming at the club’s academy.