Manchester United concerns over losing JJ Gabriel revealed amid Real Madrid links

Manchester United are concerned about losing JJ Gabriel amidst interest from Real Madrid.

JJ Gabriel, Manchester United’s 15-year-old academy prospect, has demanded an exit from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid among the clubs monitoring his situation. According to a report by Football Insider, the teenager expressed his desire to depart due to concerns over his lack of playing time.

Gabriel has been regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in United’s academy and has earned the nickname “Kid Messi” because of his attacking ability. The young striker had hoped to make his Premier League debut this season after being handed his first senior appearance by Michael Carrick during pre-season.

Manchester United had been taking a cautious approach to Gabriel’s development, believing that careful management would give him the best chance of establishing himself in the first team. However, his frustration over a pathway to first-team football has changed the situation. The Red Devils are now preparing for his departure despite their belief in his long-term potential.

Real Madrid could land Gabriel in the near future

The teenager’s situation has attracted interest from leading clubs across Europe. Real Madrid are among those keeping tabs on JJ Gabriel, while several Premier League sides are also understood to be monitoring developments.

However, a move to another English club is considered difficult, with Gabriel reportedly favouring a switch to a major European side. Real Madrid could offer a pathway to top-level football, though competition in their attack would be intense.

Manchester United’s concern is heightened by the financial implications of losing a player of Gabriel’s potential. At 15, he cannot sign a professional contract, meaning the Premier League club’s compensation for his departure would be limited.

The Red Devils could receive around £100,000 to £150,000 if Gabriel were to join another Premier League club. For Manchester United, the financial return would therefore be a secondary consideration compared with the potential loss of a player they believe can develop into a major talent.

Manchester United now confront an uncertain future with Gabriel determined to leave and Real Madrid circling a prospect the club once considered destined for Old Trafford.