Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are likely to be in contention to re-sign Mikey Moore on loan from Tottenham Hotspur next summer.

According to an update from Mick Brown on Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are assessing Mikey Moore’s long-term future amid his struggles at FC Koln. Brown said, “I’m sure Mikey Moore is somebody we’ll be talking about a lot next summer. Things haven’t worked out for him in Germany at the moment, but I don’t think he’ll be going back to Tottenham until the end of the season, he’ll see out that loan deal.”

“But when he does return to Tottenham in the summer, they’ll have to make a decision about whether he’s ready to play a part for them. After everything he did at Rangers, and now having come out and said he’d like to return one day, I expect that will happen and he will return to Rangers.”

Mikey Moore and his career so far

Mikey Moore is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. The Englishman has spent most of his formative years thus far in London, having risen through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and making significant progress in his decade-long stint with the North London outfit. The 18-year-old has made 24 appearances for Tottenham’s senior side thus far while chipping in with two goals and three assists.

However, Tottenham loaned him to Rangers for the 2025/26 season to aid his growth. Moore made 47 appearances for the Scottish giants while chipping in with seven goals and four assists. The English winger’s exploits attracted interest from several well-known clubs, with FC Koln signing him on loan. However, he has managed only 659 minutes of game time in ten outings thus far while contributing 1 goal and 1 assist.

What next?

Recent reports have claimed that Tottenham Hotspur may recall Mikey Moore from his loan spell with Koln due to his lack of involvement at the Bundesliga club. However, Mick Brown has suggested a mid-season return to the North London club is not on the cards for the struggling teenager.

Reports have also suggested that Tottenham will make an assessment on Moore’s level next summer to decide whether he is ready for a full integration into the first-team squad. As for a possible return to Rangers, a move will be suitable for the Englishman, who was excellent for the Scottish club last season. The Gers also need an injection of pace and productivity from the wings, and the youngster will provide that to the team.

Widespread reports in the summer suggested that Moore wanted to remain with Rangers for another season. That gives the Scottish giants significant leverage ahead of possible talks with Tottenham next summer.