Tottenham ponder ending Mikey Moore loan at FC Koln, Rangers plot January deal

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to reassess Mikey Moore’s loan situation after the teenager struggled to establish himself at Cologne, with a January change now increasingly possible.

The 19-year-old moved to the Bundesliga side during the summer in search of regular first-team football, but opportunities have been limited and his development has not progressed as Spurs had hoped.

TEAMtalk indicate Tottenham and Cologne could reach an agreement to terminate the loan when the January window opens. Cologne are also understood to have no interest in pursuing a permanent deal at the end of the season, making a mid-season split a realistic outcome. For Spurs, an early termination would provide an opportunity to take greater control of Moore’s development and find a destination better suited to his current needs.

Rangers return remains complicated

One possible destination is Rangers, where Moore previously enjoyed an impressive loan spell and developed a strong connection with the club and its supporters. However, Rangers are not currently planning to bring the winger back to Ibrox in January. The Scottish club completed significant recruitment during the summer and have no immediate intention of adding Moore to their squad.

That does not completely close the door. Moore has retained affection for Rangers and has made it clear that he would like to return to the club at some point in his career. Should circumstances change, Rangers and the player would have a decision to make, but several factors would need to align before another temporary move could materialise.

Tottenham, meanwhile, must consider whether another loan represents the best solution. A return to north London could allow Moore to train with the first team, but regular competitive football is likely to remain the priority.

Spurs must get Moore’s development back on track

Moore’s current situation represents an important crossroads in his development. He previously impressed in Tottenham’s academy and made his first-team breakthrough before producing a strong loan spell in Scotland. The lack of opportunities in Germany has therefore created a situation Spurs will need to address carefully. Ending the Cologne agreement could allow them to select a club where Moore can play consistently and rebuild his confidence.

The January market will ultimately determine the available options, with Spurs expected to assess potential destinations before deciding whether to arrange another loan or bring him back to England.

Tottenham should treat Moore’s situation as a development problem rather than a setback. At 19, the priority should be finding an environment where he can play regularly, learn from senior football and regain the momentum he showed at Rangers.

A Rangers return would be an attractive narrative, particularly given Moore’s previous success there, but sentiment should not dictate the decision. If another club can guarantee more meaningful minutes, Spurs should consider that route. The key is avoiding another loan that leaves Moore on the fringes. His next destination needs to be chosen around football, not simply the prestige of the league or club involved.