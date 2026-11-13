Roberto De Zerbi makes decision on Mikey Moore future, player set for summer assessment

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi considers teenage attacking sensation Mikey Moore a part of his long-term plans.

Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of parting ways with Mikey Moore permanently, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to assess the young winger’s development before deciding how he fits into his first-team plans.

According to Football Insider, the Spurs manager views the 19-year-old as an important part of the club’s long-term vision and wants to evaluate his progress when he returns from his loan spell at FC Koln next summer.

Moore moved to the Bundesliga outfit to gain valuable first-team experience, but his time in Germany has not gone according to plan so far. He has made nine appearances for Koln but has completed 90 minutes only once and is yet to register a goal. His performances have reportedly fallen short of expectations, with the German club not currently looking to make his loan move permanent.

Moore remains a part of Tottenham’s long-term plans

However, that is unlikely to concern Tottenham, who never intended to entertain a permanent departure. The North London club remain convinced of Moore’s potential and believe he can eventually establish himself as a regular member of their senior squad.

Despite not having received an official promotion to Tottenham’s first team, the right-winger has already made 25 senior appearances for the club, scoring twice and providing three assists. His ability to operate across the frontline also makes him a useful long-term option, although he is most comfortable playing on the right flank.

The decision to send him to Germany was primarily intended to accelerate his development through regular first-team football. With Spurs making a number of marquee additions to their attack in the summer, De Zerbi wasn’t certain that he would be able to give him regular minutes.

However, the Italian manager does have him in his long-term plans and will give him a chance to prove himself. Tottenham will continue monitoring his performances in Germany before conducting a more detailed assessment during pre-season next summer.

There is still confidence within the club that Moore can turn his difficult loan spell around and return to England with a stronger case for a first-team opportunity.