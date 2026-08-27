Fenerbahce line up late move for Cristhian Mosquera, deal unlikely

Fenerbahce are eyeing a last-gasp move for promising Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera, with Mikel Arteta unlikely to sanction a sale.

Fenerbahce are eyeing a late move for Arsenal centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, according to Caught Offside. Mikel Arteta is unlikely to sanction a sale. Saudi sides Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr also remain interested, but the Spanish tactician views his compatriot as a key defensive asset and is expected to block any departure before the transfer window closes.

Cristhian Mosquera was a smart purchase by Arsenal last summer, as the club took full advantage of his contractual situation at Valencia to sign him in a £13 million deal. While he was not seen as a ready-made starter for the first team, Mikel Arteta valued his versatility rather highly and utilised the Spaniard in central defensive and full-back roles.

Mosquera made 37 appearances across all competitions in his first season, as Arsenal went on to lift the Premier League title and reach the UEFA Champions League final. The Spaniard was a starter in the latter as well as in the opening two games of the new season, including the Community Shield win over Manchester City.

Cristhian Mosquera attracting interest

The Arsenal centre-back is attracting considerable interest across multiple leagues as the summer window closes. Per the report, Mosquera’s value has risen to £30-35 million, and Fenerbahce are leading the pursuit.

For the Turkish side, Mosquera matches their criteria as a young, versatile defender with development potential. They have also lost Jayden Oosterwolde and need a new centre-back in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Saudi sides Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are also reported to admire him, though the Spaniard is contracted to Arsenal until at least 2030, leaving the Gunners in control of any negotiations. Arsenal had earlier indicated an unwillingness to sell the defender.

What next for Mosquera?

Mosquera has proven himself a reliable option within the Arsenal side, even as his role remains secondary. The Gunners recently signed Ezri Konsa, and the England international could compete for centre-back minutes.

However, with William Saliba set to remain sidelined for several months, Mosquera will play a crucial role in Arsenal’s defence. He can cover centre-back and full-back positions alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, providing Arteta with tactical flexibility during Saliba’s absence.

Arsenal hold the leverage, as Mosquera is contracted to 2030. So, with Saliba sidelined, Arteta retains the defensive cover needed to resist any late bid from Fenerbahce or the Saudi clubs.