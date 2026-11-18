Manchester United will look to sign 17-year-old German youth international Leonard Prescott if he leaves Bayern Munich as a free agent.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in Leonard Prescott, with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus vying for his signature as well. All of the prospective suitors have already established contact to discuss a possible deal, with each club at different junctures of planning for a move for the Bayern Munich goalkeeping prodigy.

Leonard Prescott and his young career so far

Leonard Prescott is the latest promising prospect to have risen in prominence at Bayern Munich. The youngster joined Bayern Munich from Union Berlin in July 2023, with the New York-born prodigy spending his formative years thus far in Germany. The 17-year-old has also represented Germany in youth football, making nine appearances for the under-17 sides.

The German youth international has 16 appearances for Bayern Munich’s under-19 side, keeping one clean sheet and conceding 29 goals. Despite those numbers, the teenager has impressed with his shot-stopping ability while already being a part of the matchday squad with the senior side multiple times. However, he has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Die Roten, and a summer exit as a free agent appears to be possible.

What next?

With the teenager concerned about his long-term prospects at Bayern Munich, a move away from the club is increasingly likely ahead of next summer. The player’s worry is understandable: Jonas Urbig is set to be Bayern’s first-choice goalkeeper once Manuel Neuer retires. Additionally, the Bavarian giants are also scouring the market for a new backup goalkeeper, with Bernd Leno among the targets.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Leonard Prescott is notable but presents a similar challenge for Prescott. With Mike Penders waiting in the wings to become the next undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for the West London club, the Bayern Munich prodigy faces a similar battle for first-team football behind Penders at Stamford Bridge.

The issue will be similar at Manchester United, where Senne Lammens is the undisputed first-choice starter. So, Prescott will have to bide his time as a backup player. As for Arsenal, Prescott can be David Raya’s long-term successor, with the Spaniard on the wrong side of 30. Raya’s age profile aligns with Prescott’s career trajectory, making the Emirates an appealing destination.

Tottenham, Manchester City, and Juventus will offer similar cases, and unlike Chelsea and Manchester United, those clubs offer brighter prospects for a clear pathway to regular first-team football. With contract talks with Bayern Munich not progressing well, a departure as a free agent appears likely, and his next destination will be contingent on where the German goalkeeper views a bright future for himself.