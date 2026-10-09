Chelsea eyeing Leonard Prescott swoop, Bosman deal possible

Chelsea may look to sign 17-year-old Bayern Munich wonderkid Leonard Prescott in a bargain move next year.

According to a report by Kerry Hau and Luca Sixtus on Sky Sport Deutschland, Leonard Prescott’s contract talks with Bayern Munich have not progressed as well as the Bavarian club would have liked. The 17-year-old is worried about his prospects of becoming the long-term first-choice goalkeeper for Die Roten, which has compelled him to consider his future.

Per Kerry Hau and Luca Sixtus, Prescott’s representatives are aware of Bayern Munich’s plans to use Jonas Urbig as the first-choice goalkeeper after Manuel Neuer retires. That has increased the possibility of the teenager’s departure, with Chelsea and Juventus closely monitoring his situation.

Leonard Prescott and his young career so far

Leonard Prescott has made significant progress since joining Bayern Munich from Union Berlin in July 2023. Born in New York, the 17-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Germany, starting his youth career at Union Berlin before moving to Bayern Munich.

The German youth international has 16 appearances for Bayern Munich’s under-19 side, keeping one clean sheet and conceding 29 goals. Despite those numbers, the youngster has impressed with his shot-stopping ability while already being a part of the matchday squad with the senior side multiple times. However, he has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Die Roten.

What next?

With Leonard Prescott concerned about his long-term prospects at Bayern Munich, a move away from the club is increasingly likely ahead of next summer. The player’s worry is understandable, as while Jonas Urbig is set to be the next first-choice shot-stopper for Bayern, they are also scouring the market for a new backup goalkeeper, with Bernd Leno among the targets.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Leonard Prescott is perplexing, though not entirely surprising. The Blues never let go of a market opportunity, which has created their reptutation of a hoarding club. With Mike Penders waiting in the wings to become the next first-choice goalkeeper for the West London club, Prescott is unlikely to find himself in a better situation at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus may present a better opportunity, as Guglielmo Vicario, who is likely to complete a permanent move to the Serie A club, has turned 30. So, Prescott will have the chance to secure regular game time at the Turin club. However, that will not stop Chelsea from launching a move to sign the German youth international from Bayern,