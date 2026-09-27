Juventus set to keep Guglielmo Vicario next summer, deal agreed

Serie A giants Juventus are ready to exercise their option to complete a permanent move for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Guglielmo Vicario next year.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Guglielmo Vicario’s performances early in the 2026/27 season have been impressive enough to compel Juventus to seek a permanent move in next summer’s transfer window.

Per the report, the Serie A giants have “already decided to exercise the right of redemption set at €8 million” to complete the permanent move for Vicario. Additionally, the Tottenham loanee has reached an agreement over a three-year contract, which will be valid until June 30, 2030.

Guglielmo Vicario and his recent career progression

Guglielmo Vicario has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Empoli in a deal worth €20 million in July 2023. While the 29-year-old produced many match-winning performances in three seasons, he was been error prone during his spell with the North London outfit, with the issues compounding in the last 18 months.

The Italian international has made over 100 appearances for Tottenham thus far, keeping 29 clean sheets and conceding 170 goals. However, Vicario’s long-term future at the North London club has been uncertain after a dreadful 2025/26 campaign for the North London club. With Roberto De Zerbi agreeing to sanction his departure, the player completed a loan move to Juventus.

What next?

Guglielmo Vicario has been impressive in the early days of the 2026/27 season, conceding only four goals while keeping three clean sheets in five Serie A outings thus far. The 29-year-old has secured the first-choice goalkeeper’s berth at the Allianz Stadium after the Bianconeri sold Mattia Perin to Palermo and sanctioned Michele Di Gregorio’s loan move to Bournemouth.

While Kamil Grabara also joined Juventus on loan in the summer, an ACL rupture has already ended his campaign, with the Serie A club reportedly considering a move for Neto. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Palmisani is also a target for Juventus, per Calciomercato, but Vicario has been convincing enough to earn a permanent move next summer, though his save percentage of 69 per cent needs to improve.

Meanwhile, widespread reports in the summer claimed that personal terms have not been an issue for either party, which explains the agreement on a three-year contract. A permanent move is now set to be completed next summer, and Vicario can strengthen his case to remain the first-choice goalkeeper beyond the 2026/27 season by retaining his consistency.