Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is ready to join Juventus after striking an agreement on personal terms with the Serie A club.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Guglielmo Vicario is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a top-class shot-stopper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper.

Per Calciomercato, personal terms are no longer an issue, with Vicario and Juventus having an agreement in principle. However, a summer move may not materialise due to Tottenham’s latest stance, with the report suggesting that Spurs are “having doubts about the deal” amid Roberto De Zerbi’s growing admiration of the player.

How has Guglielmo Vicario fared at Tottenham?

Guglielmo Vicario has delivered mixed performances since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Empoli in a deal worth €20 million in July 2023. While the 29-year-old has produced many game-changing performances over the last three seasons, he has also been error prone during his spell with the North London outfit.

The Italian international has made over 100 appearances for Tottenham thus far, keeping 29 clean sheets and conceding 170 goals. However, Vicario’s long-term future at the North London club is uncertain after a dreadful season for the North London club. That has not negatively impacted the player’s stock is high, with Juventus among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A return on the cards?

Juventus’s interest in Guglielmo Vicario makes sense. Michele Di Gregorio faltered in the 2025/26 season, and it is unclear whether he will remain the primary choice beyond this campaign. Additionally, Mattia Perin has not shown the quality to usurp his compatriot to become the new first-choice goalkeeper for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are therefore combing the market for a replacement, and the Tottenham goalkeeper represents a viable option. Recent reports have claimed that they have held talks over a possible summer deal.

Meanwhile, widespread reports have claimed that Vicario may push for a move away from Tottenham this summer, and the agreement with Vicario is a step in the right direction for Juventus. With the Serie A club pressing for a deal, they will push Spurs to reconsider their stance.