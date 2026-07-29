Napoli, Juventus hold talks to sign Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur will be open to cashing in on 29-year-old Italian international Guglielmo Vicario this summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Napoli and Juventus are interested in Guglielmo Vicario. The two Serie A giants are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a top-class shot-stopper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper.

Per Football Insider, Both Serie A clubs are in talks with Tottenham over a deal for the Udine-born stopper, with the North London club giving him the green light to seal a summer exit. They are “actively working to strike a deal for him to return to Serie A” in the coming weeks. The report has revealed that Spurs will demand £20 million to part ways with him.

How has Guglielmo Vicario fared at Tottenham?

Guglielmo Vicario has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Empoli in July 2023. While the 29-year-old has produced many match-winning performances over the last three seasons, he has also been inconsistent during his spell with the North London outfit.

The Italian international has made over 100 appearances for Tottenham thus far, keeping 29 clean sheets and conceding 170 goals. However, Vicario’s long-term future at the North London club is uncertain after a horrendous season for the North London club. Meanwhile, the player’s stock is high, with Juventus and Napoli among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A return on the cards?

Napoli’s interest in Guglielmo Vicario makes sense. The Serie A giants are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, as Alex Meret has been inconsistent in the last few seasons. So, the Partenopei must sign a shot-stopper who can restore stability between the sticks, making Vicario a viable target due to his previous Serie A experience.

As for Juventus, it is unclear if Michele Di Gregorio will continue at the Allianz Stadium beyond the 2025/26 season after being inconsistent in the 2025/26 season. So, the Italian heavyweights are combing the market for a goalkeeper, with Vicario being an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, widespread reports have claimed that Vicario may push for a move away from Tottenham this summer. With Tottenham in talks with Napoli and Juventus for a possible deal, a summer transfer is on the cards, particularly as, per Football Insider, they have signed Martin Dubravka as the new backup goalkeeper and promoting Antonin Kinsky as the first-choice shot-stopper.