Napoli initiate discussions to sign Guglielmo Vicario

Serie A giants Napoli will look to sign 29-year-old Italian international Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Guglielmo Vicario is the subject of interest from Napoli. The Italian heavyweights are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a top-class shot-stopper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper.

Apart from Napoli, Juventus will also attempt to secure Vicario’s services during the off-season, and both Serie A clubs have held talks to sign him from Tottenham. However, Inter Milan will not be involved in the battle for his signature, but the TEAMtalk report has revealed that they have “backed away from a move after deciding to promote Josep Martinez” to the first-choice stopper role.

How has Guglielmo Vicario fared at Tottenham?

Guglielmo Vicario has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Empoli in a deal worth €20 million in July 2023. While the 29-year-old has produced many game-changing performances over the last three seasons, he has also been inconsistent during his spell with the North London outfit.

The Italian international has made over 100 appearances for Tottenham thus far, keeping 29 clean sheets and conceding 170 goals. However, Vicario’s long-term future at the North London club is uncertain after a season to forget for the North London club. Meanwhile, the player’s stock is high, with Juventus and Napoli among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A return on the cards?

Napoli’s interest in Guglielmo Vicario makes sense. The Serie A giants are combing the market for a goalkeeper, as Alex Meret has been inconsistent in the last few seasons. So, the Partenopei must sign a shot-stopper who can restore stability between the sticks, making Vicario a viable target.

As for Juventus, it is unclear if Michele Di Gregorio will continue at the Allianz Stadium beyond the 2025/26 season after blowing hot and cold in the 2025/26 season. So, the Italian heavyweights are combing the market for a goalkeeper, with Vicario being an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, widespread reports have claimed that Vicario may push for a move away from Tottenham this summer. With Tottenham in talks with Napoli and Juventus for a possible deal, a summer transfer is on the cards, particularly as, per TEAMtalk, they have identified Bart Verbruggen as the top target to replace the Italian international.