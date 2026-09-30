Bayern Munich target bargain move for Bernd Leno

Bayern Munich will attempt to sign 34-year-old former German international Bernd Leno from Fulham next summer.

According to a report by German outlet BILD, Bayern Munich have begun compiling the succession plan for Manuel Neuer, with the veteran goalkeeper expected to call time on his career after the end of the 2026/27 season. Bernd Leno has thus emerged as a target for the Bundesliga champions.

Per BILD, Jonas Urbig will become the new first-choice goalkeeper for Bayern Munich if Neuer announces his retirement next summer. Leno will thus arrive as Urbig’s deputy, with the report suggesting the experienced Fulham star will be open to joining the Bavarian outfit ahead of the 2027/28 season.

Bernd Leno and his career so far

Bernd Leno has been one of the world’s most dependable goalkeepers over the past decade. The 34-year-old turned professional at hometown club VfB Stuttgart, but he rose in prominence during his spell with Bayer Leverkusen before moving to the Premier League in July 2018. After a few impressive campaigns with Arsenal, Fulham signed him for a package worth £8 million in August 2022.

The German goalkeeper has been one of the first names on the team sheet at Fulham, making 161 appearances while keeping 33 clean sheets and conceding 236 goals. Despite modest figures, his shot-stopping ability has been impressive over the last four years, and he has been pivotal to Fulham’s permanent mid-table status during this period.

What next?

Bernd Leno now faces an uncertain future at Fulham, as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract. While the Cottagers have the option to extend the veteran goalkeeper’s contract by another year, a departure appears to be on the cards.

Bayern Munich’s interest reflects the need to plan for life after Manuel Neuer, as the skipper, at 40, is in the twilight of his career. With Jonas Urbig proving he can step up and become a reliable shot-stopper for the Bavarian outfit, they need a new backup if Neuer calls time on his glittering career.

With Leno open to joining Bayern Munich, a summer return to the Bundesliga may be on the cards. However, Bayern may not land him for free due to Fulham’s extension clause in the German goalkeeper’s contract.