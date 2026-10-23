Arsenal join Chelsea in Leonard Prescott chase, multiple clubs keen

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich goalkeeping sensation Leonard Prescott amid interest from rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal and Chelsea are pursuing Bayern Munich goalkeeper Leonard Prescott, amid uncertainty over the teenager’s contract renewal. According to a report by TEAMtalk, the Gunners are closely monitoring the 17-year-old, whose contract at Bayern expires at the end of the season. Negotiations over an extension have proved difficult, with a lack of a clear pathway to senior football emerging as a key barrier.

Prescott joined Bayern Munich from Union Berlin in 2023, aged just 13, and has since developed a reputation as a potential future star. Born in the United States, he represents Germany internationally through his mother and has already attracted considerable attention within European football.

The youngster’s progress has been recognised at senior level, having earned a place on Bayern’s bench for a Bundesliga fixture earlier this year at just 16. However, he is still waiting to make his first-team debut, and the competition for places in Munich could influence his decision over the next stage of his career.

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, now 40, remains Bayern’s first-choice goalkeeper, although he is expected to consider retirement next year. The Bundesliga champions also have 23-year-old Jonas Urbig, who is viewed as a potential successor to Neuer.

Unlike Urbig, who is backed as Neuer’s long-term successor, Prescott lacks a clear succession timeline at the Allianz Arena. That succession plan could leave the teenager facing a significant career crossroads.

Premier League duo set to battle for Prescott

Arsenal’s interest comes as they consider their longer-term goalkeeping options. Prescott could represent a long-term investment, although any move would depend on the assurances offered regarding his development and future first-team opportunities.

David Raya is currently the undisputed number one at the North London club, but his desire to play in Spain at some point in his career and the fact that his contract runs out in 2028 suggest investing in Prescott might be the right move for Arsenal.

Chelsea are also admirers of the Bayern Munich prodigy and have been tracking his progress for some time. Their strategy of recruiting elite young talent could make Stamford Bridge an attractive destination.

However, the Blues already have Emiliano Martinez as their first-choice goalkeeper, while Mike Penders is viewed as a potential long-term successor. Unless Penders’s situation changes, Prescott could face another significant battle for regular minutes.

With contract talks at an impasse and the clock ticking toward free agency, Prescott has big decision to make regarding his future amidst interest from clubs across Europe.