Manchester City are willing to listen to offers worth around €150 million for Erling Haaland amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manchester City value Erling Haaland at around €150 million ahead of a potential departure next summer, according to Fichajes. Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the European heavyweights monitoring his situation, with the 26-year-old reportedly considering his long-term prospects in England following uncertainty over City’s regulatory status.

The Manchester-based giants’ hierarchy have accepted that the Norwegian could leave at the end of the 2026/27 campaign and are willing to negotiate a sale. Despite his contract running until the summer of 2034, uncertainty over the club’s future has made Haaland consider his options.

City continue to face the possibility of severe sporting and financial sanctions over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations. The uncertainty surrounding the case is understood to be a major factor behind the striker’s doubts, as he wants to ensure he remains at the highest level of European football.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 for €60 million, Haaland has registered 176 goals and 30 assists in 212 matches across all competitions. Under Enzo Maresca, the 26-year-old has scored 14 goals in 14 appearances this season.

European giants are ready to prise Haaland away

He has helped City win two Premier League titles and the Champions League, establishing himself as one of the most influential players in their recent success. However, the reported €150 million valuation could now put Europe’s biggest clubs on alert.

Real Madrid are among the leading candidates to pursue his signature. Florentino Perez has long admired the striker and reportedly views his arrival as a statement acquisition. The prospect of pairing Haaland with Kylian Mbappe would create an exceptional attacking force, one that particularly appeals to the Madrid president.

Barcelona are also keen on the Norwegian international. Hansi Flick sees him as a star striker to lead the team’s attack alongside Lamine Yamal. Although Gabriel Jesus has arrived as a short-term solution up front, Haaland could become a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, who departed at the end of last season.

A potential departure would represent a significant change for City, particularly given Haaland’s contract situation and goal-scoring record. The club have already started looking at potential replacements. Nevertheless, City’s reported willingness to negotiate for €150 million could prompt Real Madrid and Barcelona to submit formal bids next summer.