Manchester City are eyeing a few options to replace Erling Haaland should the Norwegian depart, with Victor Osimhen a name high on their list.

As reported by Fichajes, Manchester City could begin looking at the market for potential Erling Haaland replacements, with Victor Osimhen a name mentioned in the report. The Galatasaray star could be a top replacement option for the Norwegian, as a lot of factors point towards his possible exit from the Etihad next summer.

Manchester City were found guilty of virtually all of the 115 charges in their financial case with the Premier League. While the club has since appealed the verdict, there will be a time when things get clearer and, along with it, the futures of many of the high-profile stars at the Etihad.

There are a wide range of punishments or sanctions being discussed in media reports, with widespread suggestions pointing towards the possibility of harsh punishments for the club. Should things evolve for the worst, the top players at the club will be expected to leave, including Erling Haaland.

Haaland is widely considered one of the best and probably even the best striker in world football at the moment. Should the situation at the club evolve to the point where the Norwegian leaves, he will have plenty of options to move about, as Arsenal are also being named as a potential suitor for the striker in the near future.

Victor Osimhen to replace Erling Haaland?

Real Madrid are one of the big suitors of Haaland, and a move to the Bernabeu could be seen as a realistic choice. The report claimed Manchester City could demand as much as €175 million for the striker, which may seem reasonable for a player of his quality, as Barcelona are also interested in the attacker.

Should Haaland move on, Manchester City could target a move for Galatasaray hitman Victor Osimhen in the summer. The Nigerian has had another brilliant start to the season, with 13 goal contributions this term across all competitions, which makes him one of the prolific marksmen on the continent.

The report also claims that it would take at least €75 million to convince Galatasaray to sell, while Manchester City are a team capable of matching Osimhen’s wages. More importantly, the Nigerian could be tempted to make the move to the Premier League, and that could spell a new phase in his career, as the prolific goalscorer is widely expected to leave Turkey at some stage.