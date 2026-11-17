Newcastle United have issued a hands-off warning to the prospective suitors of 22-year-old English international Lewis Hall ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report by Luke Edwards for the Daily Telegraph, Lewis Hall remains the subject of interest from Manchester United after they attempted to sign him in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in January, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Newcastle United defender.

However, per Luke Edwards, Newcastle United “refuse to contemplate losing the defender mid-season” and will not entertain any bids to part ways with the Englishman in the winter transfer window.

Lewis Hall and his time at Newcastle United so far

Lewis Hall has blossomed into one of the most reliable full-backs in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea. The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 22-year-old on loan in August 2023 before completing a permanent deal worth £28 million twelve months later.

Hall has been a mainstay at the back for the Tyneside outfit in the last three seasons, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with four goals and nine assists. The young full-back has been hot off the blocks in the 2026/27 season, scoring once and providing two assists in 13 outings thus far. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

Explaining Manchester United’s interest

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Lewis Hall reflects the urgent need to sign a left-back. Luke Shaw was rarely sidelined during the 2025/26 campaign, which compelled the club to take an ill-informed decision not to sign a left-back in the summer. However, Shaw, now 32, has spent much of the season injured.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into the role of winger, the need to sign a top-class alternative to Shaw has accentuated. Hall’s combination of youth, consistency, and high potential makes him a natural fit to be his compatriot’s successor. However, Newcastle United proved tough negotiators despite Hall’s reported desire to move to Old Trafford, blocking a deal during the summer window.

What next?

According to reports during the summer window, Hall had an agreement in principle on personal terms with Manchester United. After Newcastle blocked a move, they moved quickly to tie the young defender to a new contract. With the Tyneside outfit determined to keep the English international for the long haul, Manchester United must either wait until the summer or pursue an alternative in January.