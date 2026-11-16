Martin Zubimendi open to Chelsea move amid emerging links

Martin Zubimendi is once again linked with an exit ahead of January, with claims that the midfielder would be open to joining Chelsea.

According to AS via Sport Witness, Martin Zubimendi is reportedly open to joining Chelsea in January despite personally ruling out an immediate exit from Arsenal earlier in the month. The midfielder is certainly struggling for game time, with claims that the Spaniard would be open to taking up an offer from the Blues to reunite with Xabi Alonso.

Martin Zubimendi was as crucial to Arsenal’s title-winning season as any other player in Mikel Arteta’s side last term. In fact, the Spaniard played more games than any other outfield player at the club in the campaign, although the new season has been a contrast to the previous one, with the midfielder struggling for regular minutes.

The emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly and the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes have contributed to the cause, as Zubimendi is widely used as a bench option by Arteta this term. This has led to claims that Zubimendi is ready to leave Arsenal in January, although Arteta is not open to the idea just yet.

Teams like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were reportedly linked with Zubimendi lately, alongside Atletico Madrid. At the beginning of the current international break, the midfielder addressed the rumours linking Atletico and stated those were not true. He also went on to mildly confirm that he may not leave in January, something Fabrizio Romano reported.

Martin Zubimendi to Chelsea claims made

Chelsea are also thought to be interested in Zubimendi, especially now that they are managed by Xabi Alonso. The pair spent some time together during the Real Sociedad days, with the midfielder playing under Alonso for around 25 games, as Chelsea are in the market for a new midfielder ahead of January.

The report claimed that Zubimendi would be open to joining Chelsea and taking up an offer from the Londoners if they came calling. While he has denied the possibility of leaving Arsenal, there are further doubts about whether the Gunners will allow a transfer, especially to their local rivals.

Even then, the report goes on to rate his valuation in the region of €70 million, and suggests that should his situation not improve under Arteta, he could make the exit. For now, Arsenal are not expected to let Zubimendi leave the club in January, although that situation could change in the summer, while the prospect of selling him to Chelsea also appears difficult.