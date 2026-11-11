Chelsea rival Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid in Martin Zubimendi race

Chelsea will compete with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the race to sign 27-year-old Spanish international Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal in January.

According to a report by The Independent, Arsenal may consider selling Martin Zubimendi in the winter transfer window to fund a move for a new “transitional winger”. The Premier League champions are set to demand around £60 million to part ways with the Spaniard.

Martin Zubimendi and his Arsenal career so far

Martin Zubimendi has gone from being a first-choice starter to a backup player within just one year of joining Arsenal from Real Sociedad in a deal worth £60 million in July 2025. The 27-year-old arrived at the Emirates with the reputation of being one of the best midfielders in La Liga during his stint with La Real. However, his stock has steadily dropped with each passing month in 2026.

The Spanish midfielder amassed over 4,000 minutes of game time in 57 outings across all competitions and contributed 6 goals and 3 assists. Zubimendi’s struggles have exacerbated this term, as he has managed only 380 minutes of game time in 12 outings thus far. This dip in form and stature explains the rising speculation surrounding his future, though his popularity in the market remains unaffected.

A man in demand

Chelsea did not replace Enzo Fernandez after he joined Manchester City in a record deal in the summer transfer window. The Argentine midfielder’s departure has left Xabi Alonso with only four recognised midfielders, one of those being Jordan Henderson, who will only be a short-term solution for the team. Zubimendi, who added facets to his game in his debut season with Arsenal, has evolved into a defensive midfielder who also contributes in the final third.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi, having tracked his development at Real Sociedad. The continued interest is logical, as the Merengues want a ball-playing holding midfielder after losing the race to sign Rodri. Real Madrid need a specific profile, as the team has lacked progression from the central areas since Toni Kroos retired and Luka Modric moved on. Zubimendi, with his passing ability, provides that while retaining solidity out of possession.

As for Atletico Madrid, Koke is approaching the twilight of his career, prompting the club to seek a long-term successor from the market. With Pablo Barrios being a box-to-box midfielder, signing Zubimendi will complement his compatriot’s qualities, with the Spanish midfielder’s defensive-minded outlook aligning with Diego Simeone’s style of play.

Recent reports have claimed that Zubimendi is ready to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window. However, it is unclear if the Spaniard’s three prospective suitors are ready to pay £60 million asking price in January. Arsenal will hope Chelsea, Real Madrid, or Atletico Madrid will meet their valuation so they can afford a deal for a “transitional winger” in January.